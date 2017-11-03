|
Emmerdale
24/02 - The day of the Barton funeral
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 24th February
SPOILER ALERT
It's the day of the funeral and the village is in mourning for the Barton family's loss.
Elsewhere Ashley becomes even more spiteful towards Sandy as he mocks him and refuses to cash in his pension for him. Laurel starts to notice that something isn't right.
Meanwhile, Lisa's disgusted that Zak isn't going to go to the funeral; Declan stands up to sister Megan.
Maria Bell
14/02/2012
