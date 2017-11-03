24/02 - The day of the Barton funeral

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 24th February



Emmerdale Episode Guide Friday 24th February

SPOILER ALERT



It's the day of the funeral and the village is in mourning for the Barton family's loss.



Elsewhere Ashley becomes even more spiteful towards Sandy as he mocks him and refuses to cash in his pension for him. Laurel starts to notice that something isn't right.



Meanwhile, Lisa's disgusted that Zak isn't going to go to the funeral; Declan stands up to sister Megan.



It's the day of the funeral and the village is in mourning for the Barton family's loss.Elsewhere Ashley becomes even more spiteful towards Sandy as he mocks him and refuses to cash in his pension for him. Laurel starts to notice that something isn't right.Meanwhile, Lisa's disgusted that Zak isn't going to go to the funeral; Declan stands up to sister Megan.