24/01 - Moira isn't giving up easily

Emmerdale Episode Guide Tuesday 24th January

The Barton family are not adapting well to life without Moira.



Despite John being unreceptive at the pub, Moira decides to go to visit her family. As she walks in on scenes of chaos, Moira instinctively hugs daughter Hannah, much to John and Holly's disapproval.



Vowing to make things right, Moira promises to be back to sort things out with the accounts and make sure the family get back on their feet - but is it too little too late?



Elsewhere, Aaron lies to Paddy and Chas about the bruise on his head and it doesn't take long for Chas to catch on that he's lying. Bob strengthens her suspicions when he reveals Hazel's plans.



As Chas storms round to confront Hazel, Aaron arrives amidst the argument. He admits to Chas that he's been harming himself again and tells Hazel it is because of her.



Leaving them on their own, Aaron explains to Hazel that the only way they'll get over Jackson is if she leaves.



In the meantime, times get harder for Ruby and Ali; the Sharma's are fed up with the brothers' bickering; Ashley buries the hatched with Marlon.









