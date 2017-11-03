24/04 - Rachel lets rip at Laurel

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 24th April

Laurel is in turmoil as she tries to cope with life after Ashley's confession. Still wary of leaving him around Sandy or the kids, Ashley takes the hint to leave and heads out.



But it isn't easy for either of them when they amble round the village especially when Ashley bumps into an outraged Edna.



At the same time Laurel awkwardly tells Bob that Ashley isn't well as a suspicious Rachel overhears. Curious, she goes round to the cottage and is disgusted with Laurel when she spots Sandy's bruise.



When Ashley returns Laurel tells him about Rachel coming round and he is wracked with guilt as Laurel can't take much more of the lying.

Meanwhile, Megan tells Declan to back off, saying that she doesn't want to rake over the past trying to find her son. But Declan won't take no for an answer as Katie finds out when she sees him looking up private detectives online...

Elsewhere, Chas and Cameron enjoy working behind the bar together a bit too much; Ali deliberately misses her literacy class but lies to her family saying it went well; while Lisa books Zak an appointment with his consultant leaving him feeling horrifically guilty.