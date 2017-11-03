24/08 - Dan makes a shocking move

>
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 24th August
Friday 24th August
Chas is confused that Dan turned down her proposal and offloads to Priya. Later, Bob tells Chas she needs to decide whether she loves Dan, while Cameron is relieved when Dan says he's going away.
 
When Dan tells Chas of his plans, she blurts out that she loves him before hurrying away. Later, in the pub, Dan proposes to Chas and she says yes. Carl is surprised by his jealousy and Cameron stares in disbelief - but Chas is sure she's made the right decision.
 
Elsewhere, Priya and David get close but he stops anything happening. She warns him it's only a matter of time before something happens.
 



14/08/2012
