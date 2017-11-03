24/12 - Cameron kills another villager

Cameron visits Chas as his hostage lies bound and gagged in the van. There's tension between him and Chas and when he tries to persuade her to give it a go, she makes it clear they can't be together.
Later, the terrified villager manages to convince Cameron to untie the ropes and they make a run for it. Cameron chases after them and grapples them to the floor, dragging them semi-conscious back to the van and steeling himself for what he has to do next.
Elsewhere, David's startled when Alicia walks in on him wrapping a bracelet for Priya. He hides it in the freezer but a suspicious Alicia later finds it, presuming it's for her. In the pub, Priya gives David her present - a ski holiday, flying out on Boxing Day.
Also, Amy feels torn between Kerry and Val, while Pollard makes a secret phone call.