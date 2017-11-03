>
24/01 - Moira feels awkward about her romance with Cain

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 24th January
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 24th January

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Thursday 24th January - Episode 1
SPOILER ALERT

Moira feels awkward and worries what Charity will think when she comes downstairs after staying with Cain. But Charity tries her best to stay casual and seems pleased Cain is happy.
 
Chas witnesses their conversation and when she questions Moira she's relieved to hear Charity wasn't slagging her off. Moira wants Cain to speak to Chas, but his loyalty is with Debbie.
 
Elsewhere, Jai is close to boiling point and he decides to approach Rachel about her relationship with Sam. Rachel walks off but when Jai insults Sam she tells him he could learn something from him. Seething Jai head to the pub and is angry to see Archie there. He shouts at Sam before Rachel steps in, slapping him in front of everyone.
 
Also, Megan's impressed when Robbie tells her he's got a job at the Bartons' farm.
 



