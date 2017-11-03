>
Emmerdale
24/01 - Moira feels awkward about her romance with Cain
  
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 24th January

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Thursday 24th January - Episode 2
At the pub, Jai apologises before walking out. Charity's angry with Jai for causing a scene and heads to the Pear Tree, telling him to join her. She tells him his behaviour isn't acceptable.
 
When Jai tells Rishi what happened, he suggests he goes to France for the business meeting instead of Nikhil so he can get away to think.
 
Jai goes to apologise to Rachel and tell her he's going away. Rachel refuses to let him hold Archie.
 
While Charity's angry with Jai when he suggests going to France, Sam and Rachel grow closer.
 
Elsewhere, Alicia and Priya battle for the same job. Priya feels guilty when Nicola later tells her she'd got the job.
 
Also, Belle feels pressure to kiss Luke and Lisa worries she's growing up too fast. 



15/01/2013
