Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 24th July

Rachel's late for work, and Jai steps in when she gets grief from Charity.



Rachel storms out and Jai follows - and she decides now is a good time to tell him she's pregnant with his baby.



He later offers to pay Rachel to get the termination done privately so that it's all over more quickly.



Meanwhile, Megan is unimpressed when she catches Robbie and his mates taunting Katie,



Elsewhere, Jimmy's gutted when Nicola tells him Kelly's coming back for Elliott.