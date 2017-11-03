24/06 - Gennie tells Chas and Cameron the score

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Sunday 24th June

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Chas is about to feel the wrath of Gennie this week and it isn't pretty.



Furious that Chas spilled the beans about her secret pregnancy, Gennie storms round to the pub to give her what for.



Explaining that she doesn't owe her anything she leaves Chas shaken. But as a tearful Gennie bumps into Debbie as she exits will she be able to hold her tongue?



Meanwhile David and Alicia fear that their wedding lie is getting out of control as the rest of the village get involved.



But as Alicia pleads with Pollard to make it up with David Pollard continues to give her a hard time.



Later on Gennie tells a nervous Cameron and Chas to break it off or she'll tell Debbie everything!



Elsewhere Ali is surprised to hear Ruby is helping Sandy free of charge and worries there is more to it than meets the eye; Val is crushed after Amy rejects her invitation to help organise her eighteenth birthday.