24/05 - Ali crosses the line

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 24th May Ep.1

Ali is waiting for Sean to come out of school when she spots him being picked on for her illiteracy. As she watches on her heart begins to break and when she sees that one of the boys are wearing his trainers she sees red...

Grabbing the boy by the ear she goes off the handle as a teacher steps in and breaks the situation up. Warning Ali that this could have massive consequences Ali goes home worried about what might happen next.

Back at home she explains what happened to Ruby just as the headmaster calls to inform Ali she is now banned from the school premises, which means she cannot attend her literacy class.

Meanwhile Brenda and Pollard organise a meal to try and get the families together. But little do they know that, *gasp*, Val has arrived back in the village!

Nikhil spots her at the pub and tries to warn Gennie and Brenda but it's too late Val get to the B&B before Nikhil can do anything. She brazenly helps herself to Pollard's wine as the other watch open-mouthed.

Amy is fuming at Val as she asks what has been going on and Pollard wonders what he should do? What does it all mean?!?