Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 24th May Ep.2

Emmerdale Episode Guide

As Val and Pollard get into an almighty slagging match, Brenda, Nikhil and Gennie can only sit there and watch.



As everything dies down Val notices a woman's clothes in the bedroom and Amy delights in telling her that Brenda and Pollard are an item.



Obviously Val ins't going to take that lying down, and she storms round to the Woolpack to make sure that Brenda knows that she's the only woman in Pollard's life now.



Brenda is left humiliated as Val then goes to sort out Pollard. Will he take her back?



Meanwhile as Jai and Rishi play with Noah it's clear that their bond is getting stronger. But as adoption gets spoken about Charity is concerned that Jai is settling for second best with him not having his own child. Jai attempts to reassure Charity as she worries Noah will end up heartbroken.

Elsewhere Alicia is stunned when she learns that Justin is getting married; Lizzie tells Ali she was way out of line when she let Lisa take the rap for her mistake.