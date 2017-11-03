>
>
Emmerdale

24/10 - Chas is charged with murder

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 24th October
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 24th October

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Wednesday 24th October
SPOILER ALERT

Dan has been at the station all night. Chas is taken from her cell to be questioned again. Police have found her wedding ring, which was found next to Carl's body.
 
Meanwhile, Cameron starts to panic as he's questioned over his affair with Chas.
 
Elsewhere, Ali and Ruby try to persuade Dan to come home. Chas is distraught when she finds out her fingerprints are all over the crime scene - she will be charged with Carl's murder.
 
Also, Debbie crumbles at the hospital as she has to tell Sarah that Cameron isn't her boyfriend any more. She's comforted by Andy.



22/10/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On ScreenCelebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         