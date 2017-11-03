24/10 - Chas is charged with murder

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 24th October

Dan has been at the station all night. Chas is taken from her cell to be questioned again. Police have found her wedding ring, which was found next to Carl's body.



Meanwhile, Cameron starts to panic as he's questioned over his affair with Chas.



Elsewhere, Ali and Ruby try to persuade Dan to come home. Chas is distraught when she finds out her fingerprints are all over the crime scene - she will be charged with Carl's murder.



Also, Debbie crumbles at the hospital as she has to tell Sarah that Cameron isn't her boyfriend any more. She's comforted by Andy.