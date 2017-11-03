24/09 - Amy's upset after Kerry leaves hospital

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 24th September

Amy goes to visit Kerry in hospital, but she's upset when she finds out Kerry has discharged herself.



An unwell Kerry arrives back in the village and Victoria persuades her to come back to the house. She helps her pack but hatches a plan.



Victoria calls Amy, who goes round with Val and Pollard just as Victoria's leaving. Knowing it's what Amy really wants, Val persuades Kerry to stay.



Elsewhere, Marlon is asked to leave the family meeting by Rodney. Diane is furious at Ashley and Laurel for snapping at each other and Gabby hears the row - she doesn't want to go home with Laurel.



Also, Nicola panics when Declan wants to see the lettings files because she's been keeping Laurel's arrears secret.