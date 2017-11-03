25/01 - Hazel leaves the village

In this article



Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 25th January



It's an emotional goodbye as hazel leaves the village.



As she says her goodbyes a reluctant Chas goes to make the peace. Hazel tells her to apologise to Aaron for her as Bob helps her put her stuff in the car, but she has one last goodbye...



As Hazel stands by Jackson's grave Aaron initially watches from afar, but he can't stay away for too long. As the pair say an emotional farewell, Aaron knows that it is for the best.



Meanwhile Charity's hen night is a total bust when no-one can be bothered to celebrate at such short notice. Charity is even more upset when Lisa refuses to make the effort and won't be going to the wedding either...



However, when she gets a text from Jai she decides to turn it up a notch before the years ahead of monotony. To Jai's surprise, Charity is not out with the girls but is seductively waiting for him when he arrives home instead- she's thought of something better to do...



Elsewhere Moira is floored when Hannah reveals that she is thinking of giving up college for the farm. So Moira and John get together to support their daughter.





