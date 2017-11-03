25/04 - Laurel struggles to keep quiet about Ashley

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 25th April

Later, Laurel breaks it to a horrified Ashley that Diane knows everything but she's sickened when all he can think about is the effects this will have on his career. As he pleads with her to forgive him she tells him that she doesn't even know how to love him anymore.

Elsewhere, Ali admits that she skipped her literacy class; Megan apologies to Carl about the other night; Declan's digging lets him discover that Robbie previously wrote to Megan and she ignored him, Lisa tells Zak that he needs to get ready for his appointment and he feels guilty over what he's putting Lisa through, while Chas and Cameron are at it again.

Laurel starts to panic about how many are talking and tells Ashley that they need to try to act normally.They try to put on a united front as they go to the pub, but Rachel watches them have a heated exchange and realises that Laurel doesn't want Sandy to be left alone with Ashley.That's the final straw for Rachel and she storms off to tell Diane exactly what's been going on. Ashley fumes as Diane drags Rachel away but a tearful Laurel finally admits to Diane that Rachel is telling the truth.