25/12 - Regretful Cameron buries the body

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 25th December

Waking up in a B&B, Cameron knows he must hide the dead body that lies in his van. He heads to the woods, emotional as he digs a hole. He throws the body in, appalled at what he's done. He later tries to scrub away his guilt.



Then, Chas tells Cameron she loves him and wants to be with him. They kiss.



Elsewhere, Alicia's hopes with David are shattered when she gives him an expensive watch and gets a pen and pencil set in return, rather than the bracelet.



Later, her heart breaks when she sees Priya wearing the bracelet. She tries to keep a brave face but later, in the church, she can't bear seeing David looking at Priya any longer. She asks him how long it's been going on for and storms out. David follows and is relieved when she says he should be with Priya and they should tell everyone their marriage is over.



Also, Kerry's Christmas dinner is a disaster but fortunately Andy is there to console her. The pair kiss but are interrupted by Amy and Pollard bursting in.



And Jai's delighted to get time with his son.