25/02 - Megan suspects Declan's hiding something | Emmerdale spoilers

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 25th February

As Declan makes an effort with Katie and puts Charity to the back of his mind, Charity is surprised to hear they've made up. Andy tells Katie she's making a mistake as Declan just wants to control her.



When Katie has to explain why Andy's at the house, she tells Declan she's just friends with Andy and could never be with him - especially as he cheated on her. This makes Declan feel even guiltier for his night with Charity.



Charity then arrives to get the contract signed and as Declan takes it into the office she tells Katie she's happy for them. Declan signs the contract, anxious to get rid of Charity. Megan notices Declan has something to hide and confronts him. He's relieved when Charity interrupts.



Elsewhere, Edna sells her father's medals to help pay her fee at the vets. Jimmy is worried about her - she looks unwell, but she insists she's fine. Later, alone in her cottage, she falls unconscious after feeding Tootsie.



Also, Rachel tries to talk to Sam but it's awkward.