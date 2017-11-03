25/01 - David unwittingly proposes to Priya

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 25th January

Priya feels guilty about the job and decides to turn it down. She tells Megan she can't take it because of family commitments and suggests that Alicia would be perfect. Alicia's delighted as Priya watches on, gutted. But she tells Alicia she's pleased for her and David is happy to see her laughing.



Priya tells David she feels like he's happier for Alicia. But she's shocked when he replies that if he could be married to her instead, he would be. Later, Priya brings up what he said and flings his arms around her, telling him it's the best day of her life. He slowly realises that he has proposed.



Elsewhere, as Jai leaves for France, Charity tells him not to expect her to still be there when he gets back. Chas gets wind that their marriage is in trouble but Nikhil warns her to stay out of it. Later, Charity's frosty as Chas shows concern for her marriage.



Also, Ali questions Rachel about her hitting Jai.