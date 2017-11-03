>
25/07 - Confused Jai considers fatherhood

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 25th July

Wednesday 25th July
Rachel and Jai have second thoughts about the termination - but they're keeping it quiet.

Rachel struggles to keep it together and convince herself she's doing the right thing, while Jai doubts they're making the right decision when he feels Gennie's baby kick.

Elsewhere, Robbie's annoyed Carl is making him pay for the van damage and Declan is furious to learn about Katie and Robbie's altercation.
 



