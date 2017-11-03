25/06 - Chas and Cameron decide to run away

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 25th June

After her talk with Chas, Gennie gets a call from Cameron to thank her for keeping quiet about the affair. Promising that they have ended their relationship, Chas and Cameron try to prepare themselves for getting back to normal.



But in a shock move Cameron suggests they stop everything and run away together and Chas agrees! We can see this ending in tears...



Meanwhile Pollard is shocked when Alicia shows him the pre-nup, and asks him to lay off David.



In the Woolpack, Chas is distracted as Alicia tells her about David wanting the wedding reception at the pub. After an emotional DMC Alicia's words strike a chord with Chas - will she go through with her plan with Cameron?

Elsewhere Charity lets slip about Gennie's pregnancy after Nikhil breaks up with her; Dan is sympathetic knowing Ali is worried that Laurel and Ruby are becoming close.