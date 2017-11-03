25/04 - Val gets the boot

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 25th May

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Meanwhile Charity apologises to Jai about adopting Noah and after talking to Chas she tells him that she will take some time to reconsider if she wants another child.

Elsewhere Chas is jealous of Debbie; Declan lies to Megan that he has told Robbie not to get in touch again.

Since Pollard has been silent since Val's return, a heart-broken Brenda takes some time to try and move on.At the same time over at the B&B Amy is cold towards Val and Pollard shocks everyone by telling Brenda that Val will be the one leaving - not her! Cue sighs of relief all round!Later on Val comes back to the house to discover the locks have been changed. Brenda is sympathetic when she sees Val's hurt but Val doesn't leave much room for sympathy as she shouts through the letterbox angrily assuring them they are not rid of her yet!