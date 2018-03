Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 25th October

Cameron's stunned to hear Chas has been charged with murder.



At the hospital, Debbie and Andy worry about how Sarah will take the news about Chas and Cameron. Debbie doesn't want Cameron to visit Sarah. The Dingle family decide to cut all ties with Chas for what she's done.



At court, Dan and Ali are angry to see Cameron arrive. As she's led into court, Chas is grateful to see Lisa there.



Elsewhere, Gennie confesses to Nikhil that she knew about Chas and Cameron's affair.