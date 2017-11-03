25/09 - Laurel agrees to move in with Marlon

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 25th September

Marlon is disappointed when Laurel originally turns down his offer to live with him.



Ashley's upset after an unsuccessful job interview and attempts to protest when Marlon offers to pay Laurel's rent, but Nicola says he doesn't have much choice.



Laurel feels guilty about Marlon's offer and instead says she'll move in with him - but they have to inform Ashley. He's gutted to hear the news - as is Gabby.



When Nicola lies to Declan that the missing money is in the safe he suspects Robbie's taken it. Megan's annoyed when he accuses Robbie and is convinced he's trying to stitch him up. Megan eventually confesses she lied because she didn't want Laurel to get evicted.