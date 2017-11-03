26/01 - Will Jai and Charity get hitched?

In this article













It's the morning of the wedding and Jai and Nikhil still haven't made up...



Declan comes up with an elaborate way to get the brothers talking and although they see right through Declan's plan, the brothers finally make up! Jai is surprised to receive flowers from Zak, and it seems as if the couple have got nearly everyone's blessing...



Except for Debbie. As Charity gets ready, it's clear that she's heartbroken that Debbie isn't there. But Debbie has got her own problems as she thinks that she might be pregnant.



Although Cameron and Cain advise her against it, the heartbreak of Sarah's illness is too much and she does the pregnancy test. Just as Andy arrives Debbie comes downstairs with the positive pregnancy test and Cameron is shattered and leaves - Debbie has finally lost him...



A little later Sarah accidentally lets it slip about Debbie's pregnancy and Cameron's reaction on the way to the wedding and she surprises everyone by jumping out of the car and heading straight for Debbie!



Cain is trying to comfort a devastated Debbie whilst Charity tries to talk some sense into Cameron. All the while Jai is waiting at the wedding with no bride to be seen!



Will Charity make it?











