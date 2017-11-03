In this article













Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 26th January Ep.2

SPOILER ALERT



As Jai nervously waits at the registry office he starts to wonder if Charity really will turn up?



Rishi assures him Charity loves him and just to wait. Meanwhile, Charity urges Debbie to get herself together and Cain tells Debbie she should go to the wedding despite his own heartbreak.



At the same time Cameron overhears Diane worrying about Sarah and explaining the pregnancy gives them hope. But will he ever understand Debbie's pain?



Finally, despite all the drama Charity arrives in her sports car with Debbie and the wedding can begin!



Charity is emotional as she walks towards her future husband and everyone in the room can feel how much love they have for each other. They say their vows and after what seemed like years, are pronounced man and wife.



In the meantime Cameron appears and Debbie tells him she’s sorry and that she loves him - is it really going to be a happy Soap wedding?



Later on at the reception Debbie’s unnerved when Andy enters. Reminding him that Cameron must never know about them sleeping together, Andy agrees but Cameron notices something odd between them.



Outside, Jai thanks Declan for everything as he ties cans to Charity’s car as a broken Cain watches the one that got away disappear.



Elsewhere Holly and Hannah row over Moira and Adam’s stuck in the middle again;

John gets closer to Chas; Sean is in trouble at school yet again; whilst Belle tells Sean that when things get tough her family go hunting for food.









