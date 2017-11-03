26/04 - Ashley tells everyone about the abuse

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 26th April

Thursday 26th April

SPOILER ALERT



Pressure's on when Ashley finally pushes Sandy over the edge. When Ashley tries to remind Laurel that he forgave her when she did something wrong Sandy explodes at Ashley and leaves Ashley speechless.



Sandy tells Ashley to go and Laurel is concerned as Sandy sits down, exhausted. He is resolute after his outburst and Laurel knows they've crossed a line - there's no going back.



At church, Ashley makes a bid to talk to Edna and although his helplessness softens her she tells him that it's a cowards way out to make everyone hide his shame.

Meanwhile, Ruby does her best to support Ali and makes her a packed lunch to take with her to her class, but despite her promises, we still feel doubtful that Ali will go...



Later, after school, Sean sees red when Kieron and his mates insult Ali about her literacy class, and a worried Belle watches on.

Elsewhere, Megan warns Declan not to stick his nose in where it doesn't belong; Brenda gets a text from Pollard wanting to talk: while Priya and Rishi arrive to stay with Jai and Nikhil as they've been arguing with Georgia.