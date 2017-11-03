Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 26th April Ep.2

Ashley shocks everyone by bursting into the pub and announcing that he's done something unthinkable and the all need to know.



Ashley then openly admits to hitting Sandy but little does he know that Gabby is there with Nicola who rushes the child outside.



Back at the cottage Ashley is devastated when he sees that Gabby is scared of him but Laurel gives him no sympathy and asks him to leave.



Back at the pub, everyone is talking about Ashley and Sandy but there's going to be lots more tongues wagging as Laurel finds Ashley and tells him that it's over.

Elsewhere, Brenda pours her heart out to an unsupecting Bob: Nikhil asks Gennie if he can stay over as he is already sick of Rishi and Priya, Cameron struggles with his guilt over Chas and suggests a night out to Debbie.