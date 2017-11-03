>
26/12 - Debbie tries to run over Cameron

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 26th December

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Wednesday 26th December
SPOILER ALERT

Debbie's driving out of the village for a shopping trip with Charity when she sees Cameron. Freaking out, she drives at him, only narrowly missing him. An argument erupts and Debbie admits she still wants him.
 
Back home, Debbie trashes Tug Ghyll in frustration. Cameron comes round and warns her never to stand in his way again.
 
Elsewhere, Jude calls round to see Edna after her house was burgled to see if she needs to talk. She covers that she's fine and is relieved when he goes. It's clear she's feeling increasingly isolated.
 
Also, Alicia struggles to see David and Priya together and feels worse when she's told about their holiday. She tells Jacob the news and he's gutted, refusing to believe it and making the situation even harder.



18/12/2012
