26/02 - Edna finally admits what's wrong | Emmerdale spoilers

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 26th February

Edna lies on the floor with Tootsie whining beside her and it's a while before Jimmy turns up and sees her through the window. He quickly tells Rodney to call an ambulance and starts kicking at the door.



Edna is woozy and though she refuses to go to hospital, she lets the paramedics check her over. Jimmy and Rodney soon work out what's going on with Edna and she finally breaks down, devastated.



Elsewhere, Brenda has spent the night with Bob and later tells Gennie, but gets confused and worried as she does so. Later, Brenda loses concentration and accidentally tips tea into Molly's cot and a perplexed Georgia snatches Molly away as Brenda leaves, perplexed.



Georgia suggests to Gennie that Brenda might have been drunk. Later, in the café, Brenda's furious when Gennie asks her about drinking, leaving Bob shocked.



Also, Marlon suggests he and Paddy don't work together any more after they bicker.