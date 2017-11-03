>
26/07 - Rachel has a huge decision to make

 
It's the day of Rachel's termination - she's determined to go through with it, even after Ali comforts her and says she doesn't have to.
 
Meanwhile, Jai is feeling low and Charity grows suspicious because he's so tense.
He eventually tells Rachel she doesn't want her to get rid of their baby.
 
Elsewhere, as Robbie prepares to leave the village Megan gives him some cash before admitting she wants him to stay.



17/07/2012
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
