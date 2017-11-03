>
>
Emmerdale

26/06 - Nikhil proposes

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 26th June
Emmerdale Episode Guide

Tuesday 26th June
SPOILER ALERT 

It's crunch time as Cameron tells a nervous Chas to pack so they can leave.

Chas feels guilty for leaving Gennie when she needs her most while Cameron lies to Debbie that his children are complaining about not seeing him and suggests he go to Jersey for a few days. 

Is this it? 

Meanwhile Charity is horrified that Nikhil hasn’t been to see Gennie after she informed him she is pregnant and urges him to sort things.

She obviously gets through to him as later on in the factory, Gennie is gobsmacked as Nikhil gets down on one knee and  hands her an engagement ring.

Thrilled, she tells him that she'd loved to be his wife but when she finds out that he knows about the pregnancy she backs out, convinced that he doesn't love her.

Elsewhere Priya disapproves as Rishi flirts with Val; Charity secretly answers Jai’s phone and tells Georgia how Rishi is miserable without her; Jai is still bitter about Charity not wanting more kids.
 



19/06/2012
Article Plan 26/06 - Nikhil proposes
