26/03 - Adam panics about the fire

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 26th March

Adam is struggling to cope with the fire as the Barton family fall further apart.



After spending the day tormenting himself it is Aaron that finds Adam in an awful way with a bottle of vodka by his side. Aaron encourages Adam to face his fears, promising he’ll help him through it. Eventually Adam returns to the farm and Moira promises that everything will be ok, but away from her son it is obvious that she feels that it will be far from it...

At the same time, Ed leaves Aaron speechless when he suggests that there's a mechanics job lined up for him in France and he wants him to run away with him! Aaron knows that this could be amazing but all he can think about is Adam.



Later on, Ed’s gutted when Aaron tells him he can’t move to France because it’s not fair to leave his friend Adam.

Meanwhile Laurel asks Sandy to nip to the shop for her but Sandy covers as he tells her he’s mislaid his keys. In a sickening sham Ashley offers to help him look for them - will Ashley ever get found out?



Elsewhere Lisa pours Zak's beers down the sink, disgusted by what he has become; while

Ruby suggestively gives Ali some papers on divorce.