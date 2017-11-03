26/11 - Declan's in despair over missing Katie

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 26th November

Moira tries to support Declan, but he wants to be left alone as emergency services work on sending someone down the mineshaft to find Katie.



A rescue worker is lowered into the hole as Declan looks on, but they soon emerge saying there's no sign of Katie.



Deep in the mine, Katie is in pain and exhausted. She tries to make a call, but there's no reception and she's left in complete darkness when the lights on her quad go off. She soon notices a tunnel and knows it might be her only chance of survival.



Water stars to trickle through into the tunnel - it's raining. On the surface, Declan's distraught when he realises the rain could fill the mineshaft with water.



Elsewhere, Bernice annoys Laurel when she encourages Arthur to eat junk food. Bernice is upset when Ashley tells her he knows about Steve. Diane later has words with Bernice about the whole situation.