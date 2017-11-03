>
>
Emmerdale

26/11 - Declan's in despair over missing Katie

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 26th November
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 26th November

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Monday 26th November
SPOILER ALERT

Moira tries to support Declan, but he wants to be left alone as emergency services work on sending someone down the mineshaft to find Katie. 
 
A rescue worker is lowered into the hole as Declan looks on, but they soon emerge saying there's no sign of Katie. 
 
Deep in the mine, Katie is in pain and exhausted. She tries to make a call, but there's no reception and she's left in complete darkness when the lights on her quad go off. She soon notices a tunnel and knows it might be her only chance of survival.
 
Water stars to trickle through into the tunnel - it's raining. On the surface, Declan's distraught when he realises the rain could fill the mineshaft with water.
 
Elsewhere, Bernice annoys Laurel when she encourages Arthur to eat junk food. Bernice is upset when Ashley tells her he knows about Steve. Diane later has words with Bernice about the whole situation.



20/11/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersNext Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         