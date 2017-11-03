26/10 - Cameron changes his mind at the last minute

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 26th October

At the hospital, Sarah's anxious about losing her hair and Debbie's determined Cameron will be gone after today.



Meanwhile, Cameron packs up his things to leave as Val tells him a bigger man would've stood by Chas. Debbie sees Cameron and tells him to take his things and never come back. She remembers she never gave him the picture Sarah drew.



Sarah's disappointed when Debbie tells her she forgot to give Cameron her picture.

Elsewhere, Cameron visits the prison, knowing it'll probably be his last meeting with Chas. But then Cameron has a change of heart.



Also, Gabby throws a tantrum and wants to go back to Ashley's, while Brenda is back and happy to meet her granddaughter.