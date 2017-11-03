>
Emmerdale

26/09 - Sarah falls unconscious under Cameron's care

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 26th September
Emmerdale Episode Guide

Wednesday 26th September
SPOILER ALERT

A stressed Cameron leaves a voicemail for Chas, while Sarah is feeling poorly. Charity agrees to look after Sarah so Debbie and Cameron can have some time together.
 
After getting another text from Carl, Cameron is tempted to pocket cash from a customer - but he feels too guilty.
 
Later, Cameron assures Debbie he'll look after Sarah while she goes shopping. He snaps at Sarah to go upstairs and when Debbie gets home she's frantic to find her unconscious. 
 
As they carry Sarah to the car, Debbie tells Cameron she'll never forgive him for leaving Sarah alone if she doesn't make it.
 
Elsewhere, Laurel is anxious when Ashley finds a job on the farm and Gabby continues to play up.



18/09/2012
