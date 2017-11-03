27/01 - Andy's fallen in love with Debbie

In this article



Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 27th January



SPOILER ALERT



Everyone knows that lying and cheating is a dangerous game and Debbie has got herself into one she can only lose.



Debbie’s glad to have Cameron back as she cuddles up to him but Cameron fumes when Andy oversteps the mark with inappropriate gestures towards her.



Later on Diane is shocked when Andy admits he and Debbie slept together and he thinks he’s in love with her. Will this secret stay a secret for long?



Elsewhere Sean’s hunt for food causes problems for the family as Sam nearly

accidentally shoots him...



Poor Sam confesses to Declan he almost shot Sean and offers to resign but Declan won’t let him, telling him he will deal with the Spencers. Ali soon finds out about Sean's behaviour and tells him to apologise to Declan.



But their apologies aren't enough, as Declan tells a gutted Ali that she has 21 days to pay back the rent she owes.



Meanwhile Nikhil puts his foot in it again as he tells Gennie he’s moving back to Jai’s, but quickly realises newly weds need their, ahem, space, and moves back in with Gennie.



Holly and Hannah make up as Hannah looks at a Uni website, hoping to get into Leeds.



But Holly is still annoyed about John and Chas and snaps at a hung over Chas in the shop and is gutted when her Dad makes it clear that it is over with Moira.





