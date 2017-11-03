27/04 - Ashley gets arrested

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 27th April

Ashley has spent a tortured night alone in the church, will there be anyone to show him some comfort?



At the same time Laurel is downhearted as she returns to work and realises that everyone knows about her and Marlon following Ashley's announcement.



Guess who jumps in on the scene, why Marlon of course. The hopeless Marlon visits her at work to see if she's okay but Laurel doesn't want him near her and he leaves.

Later, after days of mulling it over Edna decides that she needs to contact the Police. She goes to Mulberry to explain what she's done, as the police arrive to investigate an alleged assault.



But Sandy is secretly seething at Edna's betrayal and denies the allegations. But just as everything looks like it could slip back to normality Ashley arrives.



Just as the police are about to leave, Ashley enters explaining that he will cooperate fully and Sandy is left distraught as his son is lead away by the officers.

Elsewhere, Chas tells Cameron that it's over between them; while Brenda accepts Pollard's apology as he tells her that he wants to announce officially that they are a couple...cute!!