27/08 - Priya and David are caught out

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 27th August

Priya and David meet in secret but are interrupted by Gennie before anything happens.



Later, David asks Rachel to look after Jacob - claiming he's going for a run - and meets Priya outside the village, where they share a passionate kiss.



Nikhil goes searching for David and is furious when he catches them together. David's forced to admit his marriage to Alicia was a sham.



Also, Charity tells Carl Jimmy's holding them back in the business and Diane's shocked to hear about Chas and Dan's engagement.