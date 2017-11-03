>
Emmerdale

27/08 - Priya and David are caught out

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 27th August
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 27th August

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Monday 27th August
SPOILER ALERT

Priya and David meet in secret but are interrupted by Gennie before anything happens.
 
Later, David asks Rachel to look after Jacob - claiming he's going for a run - and meets Priya outside the village, where they share a passionate kiss.
 
Nikhil goes searching for David and is furious when he catches them together. David's forced to admit his marriage to Alicia was a sham.
 
Also, Charity tells Carl Jimmy's holding them back in the business and Diane's shocked to hear about Chas and Dan's engagement.



21/08/2012
