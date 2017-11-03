>
Emmerdale

27/12 - The police panic Cameron

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 27th December
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 27th December

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Thursday 27th December- Episode 1 
SPOILER ALERT

When he hears what happened between Debbie and Cameron, Cain thinks it's time he got revenge. But he backs down when Charity tells him the important thing is supporting Debbie.
 
Meanwhile, Cameron lies that his vans been nicked. He panics when he's forced to relay the lie to the police and he claims Cain and Debbie might be behind it.
 
Debbie's furious when the police question her and shows them proof she had nothing to do with it, while Cameron sets his van on fire in the countryside.
 
Elsewhere, Katie is struck down in pain on a night out at the pub and Declan insists they rush her to hospital.
 
Also, Bernice considers laying down some roots and renting a house in the village. Laurel's shocked when Nicola suggests Mulberry.



18/12/2012
