Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 27th December

Declan worries about Katie as the medical team treat her, but he's grateful for Megan's support. The doctors tell him she's got an infection and needs a scan.



Later, the doctor explains that Katie's got an abscess on her ovary and needs surgery. When she's out of theatre, Declan's told that there were complications with the surgery and Katie's chances of having children are small. Declan wants to break the news to Katie and Megan looks on, genuinely sorry for her brother.



Elsewhere, Ashley's thrown when he finds out Bernice and Steve are moving into Mulberry as they pick up the keys. Rodney asks Bernice if moving to Mulberry is a good idea and she's unsettled by his warning. Later in the pub, Bernice is pleased when her plan to take over starts falling into place.



Also, as Moira and Dom flirt, Zak advises Cain to sort things with her.