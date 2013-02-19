27/02 - Nicola’s unimpressed when Jimmy reaches out to Edna | Emmerdale spoilers

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 27th February

Jimmy tells Ashley about Edna's situation but she's unimpressed when he goes to see her. Later, Jimmy offers to pay for the damage to Edna's house but she insists it's just a loan. Jimmy also offers her a place to stay and she finally agrees - much to Nicola's dismay.



Elsewhere, Ruby apologises to Rachel but she's annoyed she was made to look stupid. Rachel's later surprised when an upset Samson knocks on her door, telling her not to tell his dad. She explains to Samson that it wasn't his fault and when she takes him home Sam's angry she hasn't called him sooner.



Sam tells Rachel to stay away and she leaves, kicking herself. But Zak later makes him realise he might have over-reacted and so he later goes to visit Rachel. She's delighted when they share a kiss.



Meanwhile, Brenda accepts Gennie and Nikhil's apology but worries about looking after Molly again. But as she's later babysitting, she pulls out a medical dictionary and is worried by what she reads.