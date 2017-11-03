27/02 - The Barton family are desparate

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 27th February

Times are getting desperate for the Barton family as Moira discovers that John had cashed in the endowment policy. They have nothing. Moira is close to despair over their money situation and the kids are horrified when Moira tells them they’re selling up.

Elsewhere the situation between Sandy and Ashley is only getting worse. Sandy is withdrawn and saddened by the manner in which Ashley speaks to him. Ashley offers Rachel a job cleaning the house, Rachel is keen as it will help with her financial worries, but she immediately picks up on the tension between Ashley and Sandy.



As Rachel attempts to clean the house Sandy tries to hide his frailty from her. Later Rachel hands Sandy a model boat kit, to help occupy him and notices with sympathy when Sandy winces in pain.



But his small moment of joy is overlooked when Laurel and Ashley return home to a mess created by Rachel and Sandy. Sandy seethes when Ashley tells him he will ration his pension and give it to him in small instalments.

Also, Katie is finding it irritating having Megan around especially when she announcess she'll be taking the job as Festival Manager; Paddy is still in a sour moood at the Vets Surgerys; while Amy is seriously worried about Val and is unconvinced when Victoria tells her she’ll come home.