Eastenders 25/09 - With Martin Still In Prison, Whitney & Woody Step In To Help Stacey
Coronation Street 23/09 - 29/09 - Is The Game Up For Will?
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
27/07 - Jimmy says a tearful goodbye to Elliot
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 27th July
Emmerdale Episode Guide
Friday 27th July
SPOILER ALERT
Rachel meets with Jai and tells him he has to tell Charity about the baby. She's fuming when he pushes her out of sight when Declan drives past. We don't blame her!
Elsewhere, Jimmy is sad to say goodbye to Elliot and Robbie hopes to get his job back from Carl.
Esme Riley
17/07/2012
