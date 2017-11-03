>
Emmerdale

27/07 - Jimmy says a tearful goodbye to Elliot

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 27th July
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 27th July

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Friday 27th July
SPOILER ALERT

Rachel meets with Jai and tells him he has to tell Charity about the baby. She's fuming when he pushes her out of sight when Declan drives past. We don't blame her!
 
Elsewhere, Jimmy is sad to say goodbye to Elliot and Robbie hopes to get his job back from Carl.
 




17/07/2012
