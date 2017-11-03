27/06 - Val hospitalises Pollard

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 27th June

Emmerdale Episode Guide

At the factory, Nikhil is heartbroken as he tells Priya and Jai how Gennie is pregnant but its over.



But detirmined to win her back Nikhil heads over to Gennie's and bangs down her door. After many a bang she eventually lets him and convinces her that he can change. Softening after his emotional speech she agrees to marry him and Nikhil is thrilled!

Meanwhile Rishi offers Val support over Amy after sleeping on the sofa in the Woolpack.



Pollard and Amy are ready for their afternoon out for her 18th but Val arrives telling her of the day she has planned. Amy is torn but tells her they have made plans already and Val is gutted.



But Val doesn't give up that easily and heads round later with a moped for Amy. Brenda, Pollard and Amy are all stunned but it gets worse as Val accidentally ploughs straight into Pollard on the bike!



As they all rush to help and get the paramedics in Val begs for Pollard's forgiveness - can she do anything right?



Elsewhere the Sharma kids are annoyed Rishi stayed out all night; Jai is furious when he finds out that Charity told Nikhil about Gennie.