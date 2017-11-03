>
>
Emmerdale

27/06 - Val hospitalises Pollard

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 27th June
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 27th June

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Wednesday 27th June 
SPOILER ALERT

At the factory, Nikhil is heartbroken as he tells Priya and Jai how Gennie is pregnant but its over.

But detirmined to win her back Nikhil heads over to Gennie's and bangs down her door. After many a bang she eventually lets him and convinces her that he can change. Softening after his emotional speech she agrees to marry him and Nikhil is thrilled!
 
Meanwhile Rishi offers Val support over Amy after sleeping on the sofa in the Woolpack.

Pollard and Amy are ready for their afternoon out for her 18th but Val arrives telling her of the day she has planned. Amy is torn but tells her they have made plans already and Val is gutted.

But Val doesn't give up that easily and heads round later with a moped for Amy. Brenda, Pollard and Amy are all stunned but it  gets worse as Val accidentally ploughs straight into Pollard on the bike! 

As they all rush to help and get the paramedics in Val begs for Pollard's forgiveness - can she do anything right?
 
Elsewhere the Sharma kids are annoyed Rishi stayed out all night; Jai is furious when he finds out that Charity told Nikhil about Gennie.



19/06/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsDelicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         