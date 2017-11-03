27/03 - Ashley hits Sandy

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 27th March

When Ashley needs to visit a parishioner he is forced to leave Sandy home alone with Gabby. While Ashley is away, Sandy and Gabby enjoy themselves painting festive Easter eggs until Sandy absentmindedly leaves a tap running. Soon the kitchen is underwater and when Ashley comes home he is furious.



But when Sandy tries to help Ashley out cleaning up the mess Ashley gets frustrated and pushes Sandy to the floor! Aware that Gabby has seen the whole thing Ashley makes sure he drums in that it was an accident as he struggles to hide his shame.



Later on with Laurel out of earshot, Ashley is cold with Sandy, telling him Gabby will merely back up his story ever insistent it was an accident and Sandy is left shaken and scared.

Meanwhile Chas and Paddy are shocked when Aaron reveals that he turned Ed down. The pair try to talk some sense into him but Aaron is adamant - he's staying.

Elsewhere Ali agrees to talk to Dan about the divorce; Lisa tells Chas to ban Zak from drinking at the pub; while Nicola hatches a new plan to seduce Jimmy.