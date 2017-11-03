27/11 - Katie fights to stay alive

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 27th November

In the mine, Katie winces in pain as she rips material from her clothes to make a bandage for her injured leg.



At the mineshaft, Declan contemplates his wedding ring, while below Katie continues to drag herself along the tunnel. She calls out in terror as she hears a rumble - the tunnel is collapsing.



When Megan hears what's happened, she worries about Declan and goes to find him. He's frustrated the rescue team don't seem to be doing anything. Megan forces him to the car and takes him home.



Meanwhile, everyone gathers in the pub for Diane's candle-lit vigil for Katie. Declan storms in, angry at people treating it like a wake. But he can't deny to Megan he thinks Katie is dead.



Elsewhere, Edna is worried about Tootsie's operation - both emotionally and financially, while Diane's pained by Bernice's insensitivity.