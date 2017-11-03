>
Emmerdale

27/09 - Cameron arrives at the hospital to hear grave news

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 27th September
Emmerdale Episode Guide

Thursday 27th September - Episode 1
SPOILER ALERT

At the hospital, Debbie panics about Sarah and is still giving Cameron a hard time. But she feels bad when Charity reminds her how he's stuck by them both.
 
Meanwhile, Cameron leaves a message for Chas to call him back. He then heads to the hospital, when Debbie is called in for Sarah's results. She's shocked to hear Sarah's developing leukaemia and needs a transplant.
 
After telling the others the news, Debbie decides she wants to be induced that day.
 
Also, Paddy's having a hard time doing community service and Priya's disappointed when David refuses to join her and Robbie for a drink.



18/09/2012
