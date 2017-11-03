>
Emmerdale
27/09 - Cameron arrives at the hospital to hear grave news
  
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 27th September

Thursday 27th September - Episode 2
SPOILER ALERT

Debbie is tearful when the doctor refuses to induce her. She snaps at Cameron when he tries to convince her waiting will do no harm. He then receives a threatening text from Carl.
 
Cameron later visits Carl and tells him how ill Sarah is, but Carl enjoys toying with him and says things will get worse if he doesn't get his money.
 
Later, Cameron pockets the cash after selling a car.
 
Elsewhere, Ashley is emotional as the family move in with Marlon. Marlon later offers Paddy a lift, but they argue about him getting into the van.



03/11/2017
