>
>
Emmerdale

28/08 - Marlon doubts Laurel

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 28th August
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 28th August

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Tuesday 28th August
SPOILER ALERT

 

Laurel assures Marlon she'll tell Ashley about their relationship. Meanwhile, though, Ashley's telling Diane how well things are going for him and Laurel.
 
Laurel later steels herself to tell Ashley, but she stops when he thanks her for getting Gabby back. Marlon's rattled when Rhona says he saw Ashley and Laurel looking cosy. Marlon wonders whether he can rely on Laurel.
 
Elsewhere, Priya is unconvincing when she tells Nikhil she'll stay away from David. Nikhil tells David how upset he is, but despite promising he'll stay away, David can't resist when Priya turns up at the shop.
 
Also, Jimmy turns down Charity's business idea.



21/08/2012
Rank this page: 

Article Plan 28/08 - Marlon doubts Laurel
Don't miss...
Oscars Red Carpet Pictures Stars who married the same person twice ...
Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017 Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         