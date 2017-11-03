28/08 - Marlon doubts Laurel

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 28th August

Laurel assures Marlon she'll tell Ashley about their relationship. Meanwhile, though, Ashley's telling Diane how well things are going for him and Laurel.



Laurel later steels herself to tell Ashley, but she stops when he thanks her for getting Gabby back. Marlon's rattled when Rhona says he saw Ashley and Laurel looking cosy. Marlon wonders whether he can rely on Laurel.



Elsewhere, Priya is unconvincing when she tells Nikhil she'll stay away from David. Nikhil tells David how upset he is, but despite promising he'll stay away, David can't resist when Priya turns up at the shop.



Also, Jimmy turns down Charity's business idea.