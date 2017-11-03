28/12 - Katie's devastated to hear she can't have kids

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 28th December

Declan tells Katie she's going to be fine but prepares himself to give her the bad news. When Gennie arrives, Katie tells her she's been given the all clear, making Declan's job harder.



At Home Farm, Megan tells Robbie about Katie not being able to have kids. She feels torn when he tells her this is the opportunity they need.



Declan eventually tells Katie the bad news and she's understandably numb. She puts on a brave face when Megan enters. Megan's supportive but it's hard to know if she'd genuine. Though Declan pretends to Katie that everything's OK, he later confesses to Jai he is desperate for a son to pass his empire onto.



Elsewhere, Cain's peeved to see Moira flirting with Dom and hates it when they organise a date. Cain tells Moira making him jealous won't work and she tells him he's nothing to her.



Also, Chas considers Bernice's offer to buy her out.